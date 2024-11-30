Tribal Football
Konate reacts to Liverpool injury setback
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is facing six weeks on the sidelines.

Konate took a blow to his knee during the Champions League win against Real Madrid in midweek.

He posted to social media: "It is so frustrating that I sustained this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday evening.

"Now the recovery process begins, but I promise that I will come back and give my best again."

Konate may not be seen again until the New Year.

 

