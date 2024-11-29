Magilton on Liverpool's Bradley against Real Madrid: You can’t take your eyes off him

Former Northern Ireland manager Jim Magilton has lavished praise on Conor Bradley.

The Liverpool right-back has emerged as one of the best talents from Northern Ireland in recent years.

He has adeptly deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold at club level and is already a senior Northern Irish international.

"You can’t take your eyes off him," Magilton told the Irish News about the 21-year-old.

"What summed up Conor Bradley on Wednesday night was the tackle, obviously, because it sent out a message.

"He’s playing right back, in arguably the most difficult position to fill at Liverpool, with zero fear. I mean no fear. He’s making runs and you’re asking, ‘Conor, where are you going?’

"He’s making runs into the box, he’s on the edge of the 18-yard line with a fantastic one-touch ball to Mac Allister, who then scores the most important goal if you like, the first goal. I was so proud to see a young player from Northern Ireland do what he did and play in the manner in which he did, with an unbelievable freedom.

"Conor’s enthusiasm and appetite for the game, that was Conor Bradley aged 10 or 11 when I first saw him. If young players from Northern Ireland want to go and achieve what he has just achieved, then it’s about appetite, attitude, enthusiasm, because he has that in abundance.

"I just hope it goes from strength to strength, and I’m sure it will."

