Slot again full of praise for Gravenberch after Liverpool victory at Man Utd

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was again full of praise for Ryan Gravenberch after victory at Manchester United.

Gravenberch again shone at No6 in the 3-0 win on Sunday.

“His quality on the ball could be my first answer," Slot said when asked what convinced him about placing Gravenberch in the defensive pivot position. "But coming from the Netherlands we all know how good he is with the ball. He can be a really important player for our build-up game.

“But what impressed me most when I started working with him was how much he can run and still how good he is when he arrives in the duel. Today you saw with him, Dom (Szoboszlai) and Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) how much they can keep on running.

"Sometimes you are late and they just kept on running and arriving in the duels. That’s the one thing that impressed me most about him, how good he is also without the ball.

“Only three games have been played, only games from Sunday to Sunday, there’s still a lot for us to prove. I don’t want to be the one that spoils everything, but two years ago was the last time we played in the Champions League and we all know how that season ended."

Slot added: “With the ball we were hoping we could find every time one of our midfielders open or free. But while these three played a very good game, they need their centre-backs to play the ball through the lines and to be close to them when they can’t arrive. When that happened, Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) was there and Virgil (van Dijk) was there, every time stepping into midfield defensively also.

"It was a team performance and, you know me a bit now, it’s always about the team and then the individual can show themselves. All 11 of them and the ones who came in played a very good game but there’s no coincidence as the team played really well. There is a lot to prove for us, if we play a difficult game in the Champions League and still be good during the weekend."