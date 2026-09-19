Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'must go' after anti immigration rant, says Man United fan group

The Manchester United Muslim Supporters group says club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe "must go" after his recent rant about immigration.

Ratcliffe, 73, left the UK for Monaco in September 2020 and has since paid £0 in taxes to the country of his birth.

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Despite being an immigrant himself, the Man United co-owner once again spouted his anti-immigration rhetoric in an interview with the BBC on Saturday (September 19).

Ratcliffe said the UK was in decline because of a combination of high taxes and high immigration.

He has previously apologised for "offending some people" with his language after saying the UK had been "colonised by immigrants".

Now, Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club (MUMSC) have submitted a letter of no confidence in Ratcliffe and INEOS’ ownership.

“Our players, staff, stewards, security teams and supporters come from different countries, cultures, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds. Manchester United would not be Manchester United without them,” they said.

“Manchester United does not belong emotionally to investment funds, shareholders or billionaires.

“After years of decline, broken promises and repeated failure, Manchester United Muslim Supporters’ Club has lost confidence in the current ownership structure of Manchester United Football Club.

“Enough is enough. It is time for change. The Glazers (co-owners) and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must go.”

On Ratcliffe’s previous comments, they added: “We hoped a lesson had been learned. Clearly, it has not.

“This week, Sir Jim has again placed immigration and people receiving benefits at the centre of his explanation for Britain’s problems, arguing that nobody is ‘tough enough’ to deal with either.

“We find these latest comments deeply disappointing and completely unacceptable.”