Silva says Smith Rowe is a "rare player" after impressive Fulham start

Fulham star Emile Smith Rowe became their no.1 target after Arsenal decided to cash in on him.

That is the view of Fulham head coach Marco Silva, who spoke about acquiring Smith Rowe.

The attacking midfielder, who can play centrally or off the left wing, left the Gunners after 14 years at the club.

“He is a rare player”, the Fulham boss said about the 24-year-old after a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

“We were in the market for a player with his profile; we wanted someone that can play there between the lines, can give us a little bit more creativity in that space, a player that can arrive in the box. He has the capacity to do it.

“We defined him as the main target for that position when we felt Arsenal was opening to selling him. We worked hard to get him in. His technical quality and creativity is what we need from a player in that decision.”

Silva added: “He knows he has to improve many things, in terms of the (pace) of the Premier League. He has to be ready to play 80, 90, 100 minutes at the same intensity. He has to do off the ball the hard work that the Premier League demands.

“When the player has quality and the right mindset to learn, it’s just a matter of time. He’s going to improve in all aspects.”