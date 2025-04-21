Silva convinced where Fulham lost to Chelsea

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits a disappointing second-half was cause for their defeat at home to Chelsea.

The Cottagers had a halftime 1-0 lead through Alex Iwobi, but Chelsea fought back to win 1-2 thanks to late goals from Tyrique George and Pedro Neto.

Silva lamented afterwards: “A very good first-half from us, the gameplan was executed really well. We controlled the first-half and we were clearly the best team.

“We mixed it really well, playing short from the back and then moments when we mixed it up. We knew about their man-to-man approach and I think we did really well to go over the pressure.

“It was a good goal from us and we had more moments around their box where we could have been more ruthless and created more clear cut chances.

“The second-half was not at our best level. The speech at half-time was clear for us to start the second-half like we started the first one. We tried to be on the front foot to boost ourselves, the crowd and unfortunately, we didn’t.

“It was less difficult for Chelsea and they took control of the game with the ball. Second-half, much more from Chelsea, but our first-half was much better than theirs. I really believe that the result is harsh, with the way we conceded the second goal. I think the draw would have been a fair result.”