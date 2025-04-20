'Very happy' - Enzo Maresca delighted with late Chelsea win

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was delighted after his side came from 1-0 down to beat local rivals Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tyrique George, 19, and Pedro Neto, 25, scored two late goals to keep Chelsea hopes of Champions League qualification alive at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea’s win over Fulham marked just their fifth Premier League win of 2025, a remarkable drop off considering they were three points off champions-elect Liverpool at the start of December.

Speaking to the press after the game, Maresca expressed his delight with Chelsea’s second-half performance.

“Very happy. First of all because I think we deserved to win the game,” Maresca told the BBC.

“We started well in the first 20 minutes then we conceded a goal unfortunately and in a match that is must win, it’s not easy for the players.

“It becomes more difficult but second half, we also changed something tactically and it was much better. We were a little bit more dynamic with Malo Gusto inside. He is doing this fantastically for us since day one and second half we were much better.”