Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"

SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa

SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston VillaAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's halftime team talk at Aston Villa has reportedly been recorded.

United drew 0-0 at Villa Park on Sunday and Ten Hag's words at halftime are said to have been secretly recorded, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag's team talk and instructions to players were audible in the recording.

"This is a shocking breach of security and some serious questions will be asked as to how this was allowed to happen," a source was quoted by The Sun.

"Fortunately, there was nothing sinister to this incident. It was just a prankster, who's actually a United fan, being silly and wanting to hear what was said inside those four walls. 

"But it will definitely be a cause for concern about how they managed to get inside a changing room at one of the Premier League's biggest clubs just days before a match."

The individual involved is said to have placed and operated the device in the away dressing room via his mobile phone. The person collected the recording device the following day.

Aston Villa are now investigating the incident.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedAston Villaten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Jordan: Internal Ten Hag doubts at Man Utd don't make sense
Barnes says McClaren received "so many good ideas from Ten Hag" at Man Utd
Ten Hag confident that he has the backing of Man Utd hierarchy after poor start