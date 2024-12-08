SHOCKER! Man Utd announce Ashworth exit

Barely months into his job and Manchester United have announced the departure of technical director Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth was hired by United from Newcastle United last season, though spent several months on gardening leave before taking up his post on July 1.

Advertisement Advertisement

United had coughed up around £3m to bring Ashworth to Old Trafford, but the parties have now split by "mutual consent".

United announced this morning: "Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

"We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future."

The decision was said to have been made last night after a meeting with chief exec Omar Berrada in the aftermath of United's home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play