Sherringham says Romero is the "top rat" and will be perfect for Simeone at Atletico

Teddy Sheringham has ripped into Tottenham for selling Romero for so cheap to Atletico Madrid.

Romero was given the green light by Spurs this month to make the move to the Spanish capital in what was a controversial move for the North London side where he spent 5 seasons.

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The Argentine, who served four separate suspensions lasts season, leaves for a fee reported to be £34.2M as Tottenham cash in on the defender who jumped at the chance to sign for the Spanish side.

Speaking via MetBonus, Sherringham revealed that he dumbfounded by the move as Tottenham let one of their best players leave for such a small fee in a modern market where players have inflated price tags.

“Romero has gone to Atletico Madrid to play under Diego Simeone, an Argentinian manager who will get his team ratting their opponents all over the place. Romero is the top rat.

“You couldn’t find a better fit for him, and couldn’t find a better fitting captain, leader, player for Simeone and how he wants his team to play.

“How much did Tottenham Hotspur get for him? £34M? He’s a World Cup winner that’s coming into the prime of his career!

“That is far too cheap. If you wanted to sign another one of the top centre-halves in the game, who’s excelled at multiple World Cup tournaments, would you even get to the negotiating table for £34M?

“We’re talking £100M for a top player so I don’t understand how Tottenham have ended up selling him for that.”

Atletico are known as one of Europe’s most aggressive, streetwise and controversial teams where Romero should slide right in. For Spurs, they are likely to reinvest the £34M into signing Cody Gakpo, Omar Marmoush or Savinho.