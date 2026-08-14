Tottenham’s Romero bids farewell ahead of Atletico transfer

Cristian Romero is set to sign for Atletico Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian ⁠Romero bid farewell to the club on Friday ‌ahead of his expected move ‌to Atletico Madrid.

The ‌Argentina defender, who joined Spurs ‌in 2021 and was ‌appointed captain last year, posted a message on ‌social media thanking the club ⁠and ‌fans after five seasons in ​north London.

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"I leave with a heart full ​of memories and enormous pride for everything we ⁠lived ​and achieved together," Romero wrote.

Romero helped Tottenham win the 2024/25 Europa League, their ‌first trophy since 2008, and was named the competition's Player of the Season by UEFA.

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Atletico worth around 40 million euros (£34m), including ‌add-ons, according to ​reports.

"Once I was one of ‌you. Today, I leave as one of you forever," Romero wrote.