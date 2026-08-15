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Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Cristian Romero as he signs 5 year deal until 2031

Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Cristian Romero as he signs 5 year deal until 2031
Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Cristian Romero as he signs 5 year deal until 2031Nick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Cristian Romero has officially signed for Atletico Madrid this week after much speculation.

Romero has said he "wasn't perfect" during his five years in North London but he admitted he “defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart” as he waved goodbye to Tottenham fans on social media. 

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The Argentine, who captained the for the past season, leaves for a fee reported to be £34.2M and Atletico Madrid confirmed the move on Saturday morning just days before their first La Liga clash against Malaga

“The Argentina international, who recently played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, has joined our club from Tottenham Hotspur. 

“Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement over the transfer of Cristian Gabriel ‘Cuti’ Romero, who has signed for our club until June 30, 2031. 

“Welcome, ‘Cuti’ Romero!” 

Atletico have praised Romero and decribed him as a "a very physical footballer" who is "quick in anticipation" and has "a lot of leadership on the pitch" as they seek to hone his talent at the back. 

Romero made 124 appearances for Tottenham over five seasons, scoring 12 goals and being shown four red cards in the Premier League.  

He leaves as a slightly controversial but much loved figure amongst Spurs fans who are hoping that the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson can fill in at the back after signing this summer. 

 

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Cristian Gabriel RomeroJan Paul van HeckeAndrew RobertsonAtl. MadridTottenhamMalagaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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