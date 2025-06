Leeds on brink of beating Man Utd to Krstovic signing

Leeds United are close to clinching the signing of Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic.

Krstovic has been a long-term target for bitter rivals Manchester United, however Leeds appear to have closed an agreement for the young forward.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Leeds have settled terms with Lecce over a fee of around €32-35m for Krstovic. However, personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Leeds chiefs are confident, however, are closing a deal.

The Premier League new-boys have already signed Jaka Bijol (Udinese) and Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg) so far this summer market.