Sheikh Jassim relays new message to crisis club Man Utd

Sheikh Jassim won't be reviving plans to buy Manchester United anytime soon, it has been revealed.

With United engulfed by crisis under the management of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it had emerged over the second-half of the season that Sheikh Jassim may offer the billionaire an escape route out of Old Trafford.

However, the Daily Mail says Sheikh Jassim and his Qatari-based group have no plans of reviving negotiations for United.

Sheikh Jassim was only interested in buying the club outright, with Ratcliffe winning the bid battle after agreeing to take a minority stake in the club in partnership with owners, the Glazer family.

For his part, Sheikh Jassim had plans to buy United for £5bn and immediately wipe debts. His confidants have also insisted the plan was to expand staff and increase the transfer budget - in stark contrast to Ratcliffe's management approach.