Shearer: Tuchel appointment about England needing trophy success

Former England captain Alan Shearer feels the appointment of Thomas Tuchel is all about winning a tournament.

Tuchel was named England coach today.

"We need a trophy - it's as simple as that. We need a manager who can deliver that," Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

"There's no doubt he has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It's a bold move from the FA, there's no doubt about it.

"You have to win the tournament, that's what he's been hired for. They have seen the bunch of players are the best England have had for a long, long time."