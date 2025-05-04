Tribal Football
Shearer says Watkins at Villa career crossroads
Former England captain Alan Shearer feels Ollie Watkins is at a crossroads at Aston Villa.

Shearer says the centre-forward must faces a career decision this summer.

He  said on Match of the Day: "It's alright being left out of the odd league game but when you're left out of the biggest game of the season against Paris Saint-Germain you think, 'Oh, Ok.'.

“He didn't score (against Fulham) but I think he's one of the best in the league at running in behind.

“They have a decision to make and he may have a decision to make because he's got two years left and he's coming up to 30 so it's either sign a new contract or go elsewhere.

“With the interest from Arsenal in January, I don't suspect that was without him knowing about that or his people giving the go-ahead."

