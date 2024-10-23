Shakhtar chief Palkin reveals Man City interest for Sudakov; expects Jan offers

Shakhtar Donetsk chief Sergiy Palkin has revealed Manchester City are eyeing Georgiy Sudakov.

The Ukraine attacker is attracting interest from across Europe this season.

And Palkin told Goal: "Manchester City shows interest in him, and other clubs in England follow him as well."

The CEO is convinced that there will be further enquiries for Sudakov in the future.

"I am sure that the majority of clubs will bid for him in the next transfer window," he added.

Sudakov's contract with Shakhtar Donetsk runs until 2028.