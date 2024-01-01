Setford makes Arsenal bench for first time in Bournemouth defeat

Stetford makes Arsenal bench for first time in Bournemouth defeat

Arsenal summer signing Tommy Setford is fully fit and was on the bench for defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday,

The summer arrival from Ajax suffered an injury in preseason, but was back on the training pitch last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

In his absence, 16 year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter has stood in as cover for senior No1 David Raya and made his debut in the Carabao Cup win against Bolton Wanderers.

Setford was on the bench at Dean Court for the first time since preseason.

The England youth international is now Raya's direct backup with veteran keeper Neto, on-loan from Bournemouth, currently injured.