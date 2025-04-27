Seriously?! Palmer stuns Chelsea fans making mad dash after defeating Everton

Chelsea fans were left unimpressed after seeing Cole Palmer dash out of Stamford Bridge at the end of victory over Everton yesterday.

While the Blues won, it stretched to now 17 games that Palmer has failed to score, with the only goal of the game coming from striker Nicolas Jackson.

Palmer then surprised fans who spotted him running outside the stadium in a black hoodie and black shorts as fans were making their way home.

It's since been revealed the England midfielder was making a dash to a local petrol station to meet someone to collect a pair of Prada shoes.

Mystery solved

A TikTok account from the delivery man posted a video of Palmer receiving the expensive footwear.

In a video they explained the long journey to make the delivery: "I got a message late last night when I was in the Middle East.

"Touchdown in London this morning, had to sort everything out super last minute.

"Caught a little bit of the game on TV. Listen, if you know how we do things here, we always deliver. Checking the pair out and making sure everything is all good.

"He got absolutely swarmed by fans driving out the game. Here he is signing his match top for me, always super easy to deal with - and yeah guys, as always, sorted!"

The commotion has left many Chelsea fans unimpressed, with the player appearing more focused on his flash shoes than any type of post-match debrief.