Lavia happy for Chelsea matchwinner Jackson: He does that all the time in training

Romeo Lavio was delighted to be back for Chelsea in victory over Everton.

The fit-again midfielder featured as the Blues defeated Everton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Afterwards, Lavia told BBC Sport: "I had a lot of fun today being back in the team and helping to get a big win. Everton improved in the second half, but that is football.

"Everyone has their good times."

On Nicolas Jackson's goal being his first from outside the area: "He may not have done it in the Premier League, but I have seen him do it loads in training so I am not surprised.

"I am really happy for him."