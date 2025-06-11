Senegal captain Koulibaly: Defeating England as good as winning AFCON

Senegal captain Khalidou Koulibaly hailed victory against England on Tuesday night as one of his nation's greatest.

The 3-1 friendly win was the first time an African nation had defeated England at senior level.

After Harry Kane had given England the lead, Senegal took control to win 1-3 through goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly.

"Fantastic night. We knew we could do something in this game," Senegal captain Koulibaly told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was a tough game, but we showed our personality and showed we can play at this level."

Koulibaly likened the win to Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations victory in 2022.

"It is fantastic. We are not used to making history and we made it when we won AFCON, and we made it tonight," he added.

"We want to continue writing the story of Senegal. We wanted to show we have a good nation."