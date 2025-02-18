Semedo believes Wolves' Liverpool performance proves they can compete with anyone

Wing back Nelson Semedo believes Wolves can compete with any Premier League side after pushing Liverpool to the limit at Anfield.

Despite a disappointing first half, their second-half performance nearly earned them a point against the league leaders.

The captain has urged his teammates to take lessons from the game and build confidence for the final 13 matches.

On in-game improvements, he stated: “I think, in general, we did a good game. I think in the first half we could have taken more risks and pressed them a little bit more like we did in the second half, because we created a lot of chances from pressing with Marshall, for example, and Cunha scored a great goal, and we had a couple more chances. So, I think we should have pressed a little bit more in the first half and took more risks.”

On the half-time changes, he added: “When you're losing, you take more risks. But that's a thing that we have to improve as a team. I think we have to do that at the beginning of the game, because we can take advantage of that and even score goals from that. We’ll learn from the first half, we weren't very good, especially with the ball, because we tried to put too many balls in the air, and they have big defenders, and it was hard for us.

“Second half we did very good, everybody fought a lot. Everybody gave everything of themselves, and we created a lot of chances and could have scored the second goal. Unfortunately, we didn’t, but we have to move on. We have a good game against Bournemouth next weekend, and we have to prepare now.”