Seaman on Ramsdale's finger injury: He’ll probably want to be starting in December

Seamen on Ramsdale's finger injury: He’ll probably want to be starting in December

Legendary England goalkeeper David Seaman has discussed Aaron Ramsdale's finger injury and how he will likely return early from his recovery.

During Southampton's 2-0 defeat at Wolves before the international break, Ramsdale went down with a finger injury with manager Russell Martin stating he hoped to see him back "this side of Christmas" after he completed successful hand surgery.

Speaking on his podcast Seaman Says, the former goalkeeper compared injuries with the Southampton star and stated how he will probably return earlier than expected to help Saints out of their current rut.

"He's looking good. I had a little look at it (his finger injury) and we were comparing the old injuries that I’ve had, and it looks good, actually.

"It’s like where the knuckle shears off because of the pressure going down, and if it actually moves or displaces then you need the operation.

"It’s going to be around about eight weeks. Knowing Aaron, he’ll probably want to be starting in December. I got hit on the end of the finger. I carried on playing.

"What you do is you just tape it up, as soon as you get a chance. If it's in the second half, you either go down or just get on with it."

Alex McCarthy has since replaced Ramsdale but has been less than impressive after gifting Liverpool two goals in their 3-2 defeat last weekend.

"He was very busy. He was making a lot of saves.

"He had a little bit of a wobble towards the end of the first half where he came out, totally missed a cross, went to punch it, missed it, and then had another little mistake.

"But it's the same thing again, though – he’s really busy, and that’s a worry, you know. Why are they playing out from the back against Liverpool, when everybody knows Liverpool are the best at pressing?

"It’s decision making. The defender was having to go at McCarthy to do it early. He gave it early to the guy on the edge of the box, where he's got two players on him. It's just bad decisions."