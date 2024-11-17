Liverpool defender Konate: France crisis meeting after Israel draw

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admitted frustration after their draw with Nations League opponents Israel.

Israel earned an impressive 0-0 draw with the highly-fancied French.

Konate said afterwards: "After the match of Israel, I had a lot of frustration. The only thing we missed, it’was the efficiency.

"We hope to win against Italy, with two goals of gap, it would be better.

"We play a lot of games, maybe fatigue accumulates when we come to the national team. I can't talk about regression. The most important thing is to work and want to win. In the locker room, we talked to each other. We were all very disappointed to have drawn against Israel. We could take all three points, change the goal difference. We didn't, we'll try to change that tomorrow."