Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Liverpool defender Konate: France crisis meeting after Israel draw

Paul Vegas
Liverpool defender Konate: France crisis meeting after Israel draw
Liverpool defender Konate: France crisis meeting after Israel drawTribalfootball
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admitted frustration after their draw with Nations League opponents Israel.

Israel earned an impressive 0-0 draw with the highly-fancied French.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Konate said afterwards: "After the match of Israel, I had a lot of frustration. The only thing we missed, it’was the efficiency.

"We hope to win against Italy, with two goals of gap, it would be better.

"We play a lot of games, maybe fatigue accumulates when we come to the national team. I can't talk about regression. The most important thing is to work and want to win. In the locker room, we talked to each other. We were all very disappointed to  have drawn against Israel. We could take all three points, change the goal difference. We didn't, we'll try to change that tomorrow."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaLiverpool
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Liverpool defender Konate rejects Mbappe criticism: I tell him 'I want your level, but not your life'
Liverpool defender Konate: No Saliba grudge