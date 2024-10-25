Scholes says Man Utd's decision to sack Ferguson was "distasteful"

Manchester United’s decision to end Sir Alex Ferguson's lucrative ambassadorial contract has been criticized yet again.

Former player Paul Scholes is the latest to lay into the Old Trafford club for “sacking” their legendary ex-manager.

Ferguson was being paid around £2.13M-a-year to serve as a club ambassador for the past decade.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes said: “I thought it was a little bit distasteful for what that man has done for the club.

"Almost a little bit disrespectful but they're new owners and new owners makes changes and they think what they're doing is best for the club.

"If they think they can save whatever money I know it's been talked about £2M, if they think they can use it elsewhere then so be it.

"This club owes a lot to Sir Alex Ferguson. It's where it is now mainly because of the success he had for so many years.

“The timing of it was poor because you think they're in a really bad run of form, could you have waited or done it before the season started, at the end of the season.”