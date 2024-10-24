Mourinho: Sir Alex won't be bothered losing Man Utd ambassador role

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson will have no issues about being let go from his ambassadorial role at the club.

That is the view of former United boss Jose Mourinho, who spoke about the club’s situation this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese manager is set to take on the Red Devils in Turkey with his present team Fenerbahce.

“My relationship with Sir Alex (Ferguson) was amazing, incredible,” said Mourinho.

“When my Netflix documentary comes out, you will know more about the reason why I have so much respect for him.

“The ambassadorial role, I really don't know that situation. It doesn't matter why, it doesn't matter what, Sir Alex has the most important thing: the love and respect of every Manchester United fan around the world.

“That is more important than the role or a few pounds he can make.”