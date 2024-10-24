Tribal Football
Most Read
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Man Utd reps meet with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Mourinho: Sir Alex won't be bothered losing Man Utd ambassador role

Ansser Sadiq
Mourinho: Sir Alex won't be bothered losing Man Utd ambassador role
Mourinho: Sir Alex won't be bothered losing Man Utd ambassador roleAction Plus
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson will have no issues about being let go from his ambassadorial role at the club.

That is the view of former United boss Jose Mourinho, who spoke about the club’s situation this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portuguese manager is set to take on the Red Devils in Turkey with his present team Fenerbahce.

“My relationship with Sir Alex (Ferguson) was amazing, incredible,” said Mourinho.

“When my Netflix documentary comes out, you will know more about the reason why I have so much respect for him.

“The ambassadorial role, I really don't know that situation. It doesn't matter why, it doesn't matter what, Sir Alex has the most important thing: the love and respect of every Manchester United fan around the world. 

“That is more important than the role or a few pounds he can make.”

Mentions
Manchester UnitedFerguson AlexPremier League
Related Articles
Sacking Sir Alex? It's a disgrace - but no surprise after Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe's year-long actions
Man Utd hero Kanchelskis agrees with Cantona: Ferguson ban due to Ten Hag!
Ten Hag: Of course Sir Alex axe affects Man Utd players and coaching staff