Scholes ridicules Man Utd owner Ratcliffe for raising ticket prices despite dismal form

Manchester United ace Paul Scholes launched a stinging rebuke of owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The INEOS chief has taken over at United for the past year and has not overseen any positive changes in that time.

While most United fans still blame the Glazer family for their malaise, Scholes admits INEOS has not impressed either.

“(Ineos Group) have been in charge (of Manchester United) for nearly a year now and everything is still negative. I can't think of something positive that they've done for the football club,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate.

“Things are getting worse on the football pitch so couldn't they have just said that they'd do cheaper tickets - couldn't they just give us something positive?

“How can you ask Manchester United fans to pay more money with what's on the football pitch?

“£66 for a ticket is ridiculous. If you think of Manchester, there are so many deprived areas and Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself is from Failsworth, which is a deprived area. If you take one kid with you, that's £120, if you take a family, you're looking at £300-400 - it's not right.

“Where do these owners get the front to put ticket prices up? For the value, we're probably having our worst-ever Premier League season and they've got the cheek to put the prices up.

“There is nothing positive happening with that football club. The team look bang average. They're not doing anything for fans.

“If we've got Sir Jim Ratcliffe, compared to all these American owners, who's been a United fan since growing up in an area in Manchester, he's still hiking prices up. It just shows that they don't care.”