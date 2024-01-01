Tribal Football
Morocco coach Regragui confident Man Utd fullback Mazraoui will be back quickly

Morocco coach Regragui confident Man Utd fullback Mazraoui will be back quickly
Morocco coach Walid Regragui says Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui's heart operation will only be a minor procedure.

Regragui is confident the fullback will be available for November's international round.

"We hope that he will be with us in the next meeting in November," he said.

Mazraoui reportedly has suffered from heart palpitations, which will be resolved by a minor operation.

It is not the first time that the right-back has problems with his heart. In January 2023 with Bayern Munich, Mazraoui was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart tissue.

