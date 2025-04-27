Schmeichel: Don't blame Onana for poor Man Utd season

Manchester United Treble winner Peter Schmeichel insists Andre Onana isn't to blame for their poor season.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has struggled for form this campaign.

But Schmeichel told talkSPORT: "It’s been a difficult year, it’s been a difficult year for everyone, so singling out anyone, I think that would be very, very wrong. Just look where Manchester United are in the Premier League. The players are not having the greatest time.

"I try to explain this to people, why is it different playing for Manchester United as opposed to any other club? I showed this to my wife the other day. We have a broadsheet newspaper in Denmark that doesn’t have a sports section, but they still carry Manchester United’s results and not just a little line but in an article.

"If you’re any other club, or most other clubs, you don’t have that. You don’t have all the fringe, non-sporting papers reporting on your games and that is where the pressure is. Every single thing you do in a game of football will be reported everywhere in the world.

"For instance, as a goalkeeper, if you make a mistake, everybody in the world will be talking about that mistake. If you make a mistake for so many other clubs in the Premier League, they might just be in the newspaper the next day. But you’re not going to talk about it tomorrow or the day after."