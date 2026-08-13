Man City winger Savinho missed training on Thursday (August 13) as he continues to push for a move to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has been a Tottenham target for over a year with the North London club failing to lure him away from Man City last summer.

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Roberto De Zerbi has given the green light for Spurs to go in for Savinho once again, and this time, it’s starting to look like they’ll get it over the line.

Per The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Savinho Man City have confirmed that Savinho missed their training session on Thursday due to illness.

Fabrizio Romano has since added that the winger has made it very clear he would like to leave City and head to Tottenham.

Savinho has largely been a squad player since joining City from sister club Troyes, starting just seven of his 24 Premier League games last season.

It’s understood a deal is expected to go through for a fee of around £70 million, with City keen on Chelsea’s Pedro Neto as a potential replacement.