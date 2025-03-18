Saudi offer on table for Crystal Palace sporting director Freedman

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is set to leave Selhurst Park.

BBC Sport says Freedman has an offer from the the Diriyah Company and is set to take it up.

Diriyah own Saudi Second Division club Al-Diriyah and Freedman has been offered the position of head of sport.

Freedman will be tasked to shape the approach of seven sporting teams for the company, which would include the football club, but also other sports teams.

There is no word as yet whether Freedman has formally accepted the offer. If he does depart, the Scot will remain with Palace as an advisor for the summer market.

