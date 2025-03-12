Tribal Football
Crystal Palace open new contract talks with Glasner

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace open new contract talks with Glasner
Crystal Palace have opened new contract talks with manager Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian has emerged from a sluggish first-half of the season to get Palace back on the rails.

So much so that Palace's board are now offering Glasner a new contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Crystal Palace have opened talks with Oliver Glasner over new contract.

"Discussions underway between club and manager about future plans, budget for the summer and more."

