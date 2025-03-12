Crystal Palace open new contract talks with Glasner

Crystal Palace have opened new contract talks with manager Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian has emerged from a sluggish first-half of the season to get Palace back on the rails.

So much so that Palace's board are now offering Glasner a new contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Crystal Palace have opened talks with Oliver Glasner over new contract.

"Discussions underway between club and manager about future plans, budget for the summer and more."