Sarabia convinced Wolves in good shape for season kickoff

Premier League side Wolves are in a good place following their preseason tour of the United States.

That is the view of attacker Pablo Sarabia, who feels as though they are ready for the new campaign.

The Spaniard has been in good form, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in Miami.

On the game, he stated: “It was a very good performance from everyone. We have a lot of options this year, we have our ideas, in the press and with the ball, and we are working very well.

“We’ve finished here in the States with a victory, that’s very important for us to take a very good energy and a very good performance, and we are very happy with that.”

On preseason, he added: “During the last two weeks we’ve been working very well and we’ve been following this way, but I think it’s been the correct way to take a very good performance from us.

“We take a lot of energy from this moment, and I think it’s the best time to take a very good performance, we’re arriving into the season strong, and in two weeks we will be ready for the first game with Arsenal.”