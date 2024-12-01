Sancho: Chelsea always felt like family to me

Jadon Sancho admits playing for Chelsea is a childhood dream come true.

The winger is on-loan at Chelsea from Manchester United this season.

"For me, ever since I was growing up, Chelsea just seemed to be like a family, a winning culture,” he told the Chelsea website.

“I remember when Chelsea were in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. I was with my friend and he bet me…he said if Chelsea won he would do some sort of forfeit.

'I can’t remember the forfeit, I just remember that when Ramires scored that chip away, he was upset! And then obviously Fernando Torres scored that last-minute goal to close the game out. It was funny. Then, obviously, the final speaks for itself. Drogba coming in clutch.

“For them to just bounce back the way they did, it just shows the mentality of top players, top teams, and top coaches.”

The 24-year-old said of this season's Chelsea team: “It’s amazing – so many young players, great talent.

“It’s kind of crazy because I’m actually one of the oldest! It’s kind of crazy but it’s nice to be here – training every day is very fun, it’s intense, everybody wants to be the best they can be, and everybody’s fighting for positions, which is great competition for us.”

