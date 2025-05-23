Salah lays out Liverpool ambitions after collecting FWA award

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah says he's as ambitious as ever after winning the Premier League title this season.

Salah penned a new deal to 2027 last month, with the Egypt international also collecting the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It means a lot to win this award," said Salah, who also was voted by the FWA in 2018 and 2022.

"It is incredible to see the names and it is so special. I am here because we have won the Premier League and I have had that impact on the team.

"The day we won it (against Tottenham) honestly, I have never felt that happy and the celebrations when we won it were amazing. But I do want to get the most goals and assists!

"I wondered at the start of the season how we would do it. A good manager and great players had left and I wondered whether we would be able to do it again. But we worked hard and did our job and we did it very well.

"We have got a good group of players and a very good manager. We started the season well and we took it on to win the Premier League again.

"I hope I can be here again next season. I want to win the Premier League one more time and the Champions League again."