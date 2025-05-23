Salah lays out Liverpool ambitions after collecting FWA award

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah says he's as ambitious as ever after winning the Premier League title this season.

Salah penned a new deal to 2027 last month, with the Egypt international also collecting the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award last night.

"It means a lot to win this award," said Salah, who also was voted by the FWA in 2018 and 2022. 

"It is incredible to see the names and it is so special. I am here because we have won the Premier League and I have had that impact on the team.

"The day we won it (against Tottenham) honestly, I have never felt that happy and the celebrations when we won it were amazing. But I do want to get the most goals and assists!

"I wondered at the start of the season how we would do it. A good manager and great players had left and I wondered whether we would be able to do it again. But we worked hard and did our job and we did it very well.

"We have got a good group of players and a very good manager. We started the season well and we took it on to win the Premier League again.

"I hope I can be here again next season. I want to win the Premier League one more time and the Champions League again."

