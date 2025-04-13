Salah breaks Premier League record for goal involvements

Salah registered his 18th assist of the season against West Ham

Mohamed Salah has set a new record for goal involvements after assisting Luis Diaz's goal in Liverpool's 2-1 victory against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday.

Fresh from signing a new contract with the club earlier in the week that will extend his stay in Merseyside until 2027, the Egyptian superstar registered his 18th assist of the season against the Hammers.

This season, Salah has been involved in 45 goals for Liverpool, scoring 27 goals and laying on 18 assists.

No other player has achieved this figure in a 38-game Premier League season.

Salah is now just two goals or assists shy from the competition's all-time record in a single season, that being the 47 set by Andy Cole in 1993/94 and Alan Shearer in 1994/95 - both of which came in 42-game seasons.

Since signing for Liverpool from Roma in 2017, the 32-year-old has been unrivalled in his output.

No other player in England's top flight has more goals (182), goal involvements (267), open-play assists (76), open-play chances created (481), shots (1,025) or touches in the opposition's box (2,489).

He sits joint-fifth in the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts, level with Sergio Aguero on 184 goals.

Salah has won the Premier League title with Liverpool along with the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.