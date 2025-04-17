Saka reveals Henry's role in Real Madrid victory: I'm not going to sleep tonight

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has revealed that Thierry Henry played a part before the iconic victory against Real Madrid.

On the morning of Arsenal’s latest famous victory over Real Madrid, Saka has revealed he spoke to Henry who would’ve given the young star some encouragement ahead of what is arguably the club’s biggest game of the season. Speaking to CBS Sports after the game, Saka revealed that Henry had played a role in the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I spoke to him this morning already, but if he wants to speak again later I'm going to be up.

"I'm not going to sleep tonight, let's be real." Saka and Henry have developed a close relationship over the years, with the Frenchman becoming something of a mentor to him.

"The main thing I learned from him is the confidence," Saka told CBS Sports of Henry last year. "When you see the way he plays, the fear he strikes into defenders is already enough. I tried to take that from him.”

After missing an early penalty, Saka redeemed himself with a second-half goal followed by a shushing celebration to fire back at the crowd who had mocked him earlier in the game. The winger insisted he did not deliberately replicate Henry and wanted to have his own moment in the spotlight.

"To be fair, not really,” he said. “I just wanted to have my own moment, but of course Thierry has done the same here and it's nice that we can share this picture. It's nice."