WATCH: Arsenal goalscorer Saka in angry Carvajal clash

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka clashed with Real Madrid club captain Dani Carvajal at halftime of last night's Champions League win.

Saka fluffed a penalty in the first-half, but struck after the break and his bust-up with Carvajal as the Gunners took control and eventually won 2-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saka was making his way down the players' race at halftime when he was confronted by Carvajal. He raised his hand towards Saka, before the pair exchanged angry words.

Teammates from both sides then intervened, with Carvajal - who is recovering from an ACL injury - pulled away.

It's been suggested the veteran was seeking to wind-up Saka after his 13th minute penalty miss.

Arsenal eventually reached the semifinals 5-1 on aggregate, with Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring last night for the 2-1 win.

Watch below: