Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

WATCH: Arsenal goalscorer Saka in angry Carvajal clash

Paul Vegas
WATCH: Arsenal goalscorer Saka in angry Carvajal clash
WATCH: Arsenal goalscorer Saka in angry Carvajal clashIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka clashed with Real Madrid club captain Dani Carvajal at halftime of last night's Champions League win.

Saka fluffed a penalty in the first-half, but struck after the break and his bust-up with Carvajal as the Gunners took control and eventually won 2-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Saka was making his way down the players' race at halftime when he was confronted by Carvajal. He raised his hand towards Saka, before the pair exchanged angry words.

Teammates from both sides then intervened, with Carvajal - who is recovering from an ACL injury - pulled away. 

It's been suggested the veteran was seeking to wind-up Saka after his 13th minute penalty miss.

Arsenal eventually reached the semifinals 5-1 on aggregate, with Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring last night for the 2-1 win.

Watch below:

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueSaka BukayoCarvajal DanielArsenalReal Madrid
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: I called Pep - I'm here (defeating Real Madrid) because of him
Pundits queue to praise "magnificent" Arsenal ace Rice
Arteta highlights Saka, Rice after Arsenal triumph at Real Madrid