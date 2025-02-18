Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Lammens on Man Utd links: I'll have to think about it seriously

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens has addressed Manchester United’s reported interest in signing him. 

United were first linked with the 22-year-old in December, with scouts sent to Belgium to monitor his performances. 

Manager Ruben Amorim is considering adding more competition in goal for Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir

Lammens has now spoken publicly about the possibility of a move to Old Trafford. 

He told Belgian outlet Gazet Van Antwerpen : "Wow, (it's) hard to say. I've only played one full season at Antwerp

"If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I'll have to think about it seriously.  

“But if I'm the first 'keeper here for another year, that's no problem." 

Mentions
Lammens SenneBayindir AltayOnana AndreManchester UnitedAntwerpPremier LeagueJupiler Pro LeagueFootball Transfers
