Rooney reveals Sir Alex Ferguson sends him a text every time he is sacked as a manager

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has admitted that he receives a text from former manager Sir Alex Ferguson every time he is sacked as a manager.

Rooney has been axed three times by DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth and every time has been contacted by his old manager who he spent nine seasons under, winning five league titles before ending his career with Everton, DC United and Derby.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ex-England international is attempting to follow in Ferguson’s footsteps but spoke on The Overlap to ex-teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane about keeping in contact with former coaches, which is common in football if the relationship stays civil once the player leaves the club.

Rooney revealed: "Every time I get sacked Fergie gives me a text."

The admission led to a chorus of laughter from Rooney's and Jill Scott asked him: "What does it say?"

Rooney then refused to comment any further and replied: "He gives me a text every time I get sacked." The former striker was relegated with Derby County, had an unsuccessful spell at DC United and lasted just seven months after a run of 13 defeats in 23 Championship games with Plymouth Argyle.

He has since returned to punditry but recently admitted that he would to get back into management but insisted it would have to be "the right club".

"I would like to go back in (to management)," he said on the Stick to Football podcast, to the surprise of former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville. "But it would have to be the right club. Certainly the right club.

"I think you always have that ego, don't you? You always have that confidence you could go in and get the best out of a bad or difficult situation. Obviously, that wasn't the case (at Plymouth). I am going to enjoy time with my family, though."