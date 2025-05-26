Rooney and Amorim praise Man Utd star Heaven: We want these types of players

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and former striker Wayne Rooney have praised youngster Ayden Heaven who has caught the eye of many this season.

The Red Devils signed off their worst finish in Premier League history with a 2-0 win over Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa who will now have to settle for the Europa League. Heaven, who joined United from Arsenal in the mid-season transfer window started the game and played 66 minutes in front of the Old Trafford crowd who were impressed by his maturity and how natural he looked in the first team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Heaven helped United secure their first clean sheet in the Premier League since April and Amorim spoke to MUTV about how he is exactly the type of player the club should be promoting to try and improve the side.

“I think once again Jason Wilcox (technical director) is doing a great job bringing Ayden."

"I think these types of players are what we need," Amorim continued. "He showed a lot of quality and character after the big injury.

"We want these types of players.”

The 18-year-old now has six senior appearances to his name for United but after such praise from Amorim and consistent performances, he will likely have a bigger impact on the first team next season. Rooney also spoke to Match of the Day about the teenager who he thinks displays the same confidence he did at a similar age.

“I came in as an 18-year-old at United and you do feel that pressure, but to come in as a centre-back - which is obviously a position where you can’t afford to make mistakes, otherwise you get punished – is very difficult.

“He (Heaven) looks like he’s been there for years and that’s the biggest compliment I can give him.”