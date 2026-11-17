Wayne Rooney has opened up on his mental health this week as he reveals his struggles whilst at Manchester United.

Rooney is one of the most successful players in Manchester United's history, establishing himself as the club's all-time leading goalscorer before leaving in 2017 after lifting several trophies.

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Five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, three League Cups, one Europa League and one FIFA Club World Cup have made Rooney one of England's household names.

The 41 year old spent 13 years at Old Trafford and has since retired, taking up punditry, management and now TV work on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Where he will appear over the coming weeks.

Rooney nearly ended his own life

Many would expect Rooney to be on a constant high with the Red Devils after constant awards, trophies and success. However, speaking to Gabby Logan on her Life At The Midpoint podcast, he revealed he was close to ending his own life.

"I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with. Then I didn't want Kai seeing me like that, so that's why I'd hide away as well.

"I got to a place where you're contemplating suicide. You just didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't want to see people in the streets. I didn't want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else (I) really struggled with it."

He continued: "You don't want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it. Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that.

"I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I've just had a young son, I've just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn't. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking."

He admitted to alcohol problems as he would spend up to two days drinking alone at home to cope with his mental health. Rooney lastly revealed the support from his wife, which helped him through such hard times.

"Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it," he said.