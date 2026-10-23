Michael Carrick says Man Utd are "not divided", sends defiant message to supporters

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has addressed the media as he prepares to face Bournemouth this weekend.

Carrick and his side have been in the spotlight over the past week as the club slowly spirals out of control once again.

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Following the Champions League defeat in Italy to Como, United captain Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned the coaching staff's decision not to press the Serie A side man-to-man.

Carrick responds to Carrick situation

Reports claimed Fernandes could be stripped of his armband as he challenged authority, and when asked about the situation in his latest press conference, Carrick remained coy.

"Most important thing is the team. I will always do what is best for the club. Whatever the situation is, I will always do what is best for the club."

Is the squad divided? "It is not divided. We just need to get back to doing what we do best."

Talks are ongoing on Carrick's future

As Fernandes awaits his potential punishment, Carrick next revealed that he will take all the flack for United's poor form as talks continue behind the scenes over his shaky future.

“We have spoke, always conversations going on. A reaction (needed) from me. Our responsibility is to lead. I will hold that umbrella for me to get wet, and everyone stays dry. 100% I can turn it round."

Does it hurt?: "It hurts an awful lot, but it doesn't stop me. We want more. It feels like it can be a long way away but it doesn't take much to flip that. We have a very tough game on Sunday. It does not become an easy game. If you don't (feel like me) this isn't the right place for you."

Carrick's message to fans

Lastly, Carrick sent a lengthy message to supporters as he suggested that United must remain humble and work hard to get back to where they once were. Here is the second half of that long statement in what is a telling announcement in the midst of so much drama.

"There is a resilience about this club, whether that's bouncing back... it runs very deep. Manchester United is always bigger than any individual. Ryan Giggs, arguably one of the biggest, it was never about him. Wayne Rooney, it was about playing for the club. Sir Alex Ferguson, his main priority was United. It was based on being humble and hard work.

"I won't let us lose that. We are going to keep driving that with the group. At the moment it has not gone well, and we need to show what it means. I am not entitled to be here. We can't be entitled. I am fully aware it takes hard work and invest in the club. It is important we live up to that. Our supporters need to feel that. We will get it back. Respect this football club."