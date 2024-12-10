Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd

Romero takes aim at Tottenham ambition and transfer spending

Ansser Sadiq
Romero takes aim at Tottenham ambition and transfer spending
Romero takes aim at Tottenham ambition and transfer spendingTribalfootball
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is worried about a lack of ambition at the club.

The Argentine spoke after the team’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs currently sit in mid table and are adrift of the top five positions at present.

On the club’s lack of depth, Romero told Telemundo Deportes: “The truth is, I would say no comment, but.

“Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn't do well, strengthens again, and now they're seeing results. Those are the things to imitate. 

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they realise it.

“The last few years, it's always the same: first, the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it's always the same people responsible.

“Hopefully, they realise who the true responsible ones are, and we move forward because it's a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueRomero CristianTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs chairman Levy makes Postecoglou call
Carragher: It's time for Levy to leave Tottenham after poor results
Tottenham defender Romero: Players love Ange and his staff