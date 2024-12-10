Romero takes aim at Tottenham ambition and transfer spending

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is worried about a lack of ambition at the club.

The Argentine spoke after the team’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Spurs currently sit in mid table and are adrift of the top five positions at present.

On the club’s lack of depth, Romero told Telemundo Deportes: “The truth is, I would say no comment, but.

“Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn't do well, strengthens again, and now they're seeing results. Those are the things to imitate.

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they realise it.

“The last few years, it's always the same: first, the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it's always the same people responsible.

“Hopefully, they realise who the true responsible ones are, and we move forward because it's a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

