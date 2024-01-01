Robinson pens pro terms with Southampton

Tribal Football
Jay Robinson has signed pro terms with Southampton.

The winger broke in the Saints U21 team at the age of 15.

Robinson said: "It's been a long time coming, waiting for this moment my whole life. 

"Playing up with the older boys has made me more mature, so I think it's definitely benefitted me. I've progressed a lot in the last two years, so it's been good."

Academy director Andy Goldie also told the club's website: "We're delighted that Jay has become the latest high-potential talent to commit his future to the club, matching our belief in him with commitment to his long-term development.

"He made good progress last season, playing centrally and wide with the Under-18s and Under-21s, and has already impressed Russell and the First Team staff during this pre-season.

"It’s important for him to continue to build on this momentum throughout the season, maximising the opportunities he has here, and we look forward to seeing his continued progress." 

