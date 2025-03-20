Robertson: Liverpool have been linked with every left-back in the world!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson is aware of the speculation around his position.

Reds management are seeking to buy a left-back to act as an eventual successor for the Scotland veteran.

Robertson  said, "I think we've been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world. That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I've had as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

"Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I'll always back myself. Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven't covered myself in glory but some things have been taken way out of proportion.

"I think the performance levels have been there for me. I think I've had a relatively good season but one thing people will say about me is that's I've been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can talk.

"That's the world we live in, that's the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion. It is what it is but I'm always confident in my ability. I've shown that right throughout my career but especially during my time at Liverpool."

