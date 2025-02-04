Robertson: I will fight for place at Liverpool even if new signings come in

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Robertson admits he will fight for his place at Liverpool even if new signings come in
Defender Andy Robertson insists he welcomes competition at Liverpool but is determined to remain the club’s first-choice left-back.  

The Scottish defender has been a key figure since early in Jürgen Klopp’s tenure and one of the Reds’ best-value signings.  

Despite some uncharacteristic mistakes this season, he remains focused on maintaining his starting role.

He told Sky Sports: "I think I've been in the game long enough where it doesn't hurt me anymore, but the fact is that I've been the starting left-back for Liverpool for eight years.

“I'm very proud of that because it's not easy to achieve that at a club of this size when they can go out and sign anyone really in the world. I want to still be the starting left-back. But you've got to take it on the chin. If people want to criticise me then so be it.

“I do believe that football is getting a bit like that where they try and find scapegoats and things like that. Maybe it's my turn now. But if it's my turn at the moment then it's taking the spotlight off of other players."

