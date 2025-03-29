Tribal Football
Sakho insists no Klopp grudge over Liverpool treatment

Paul Vegas
Mamadou Sakho insists he holds no grudge against Jurgen Klopp over the way he was bombed out of Liverpool eight years ago.

The veteran defender is now playing in Georgia with Torpedo Kutaisi.

He recalled to the Liverpool Echo: “Good relationship because I'm not a negative ma. I always respect. I like his type of football.

“But football is football. So a few moments, you need to make some decisions and that's it. It's football.

“And I think you can see many examples. Sometimes the fans, they don't understand why this player leaves when this player is here. Also, sometimes you have some players where they ask ‘why are they here?’ But as I said, it's football.

“It's not my point. It's just football. Sometimes few things happen inside. I cannot talk about it, but it's like this. It's football.

“Small things are always good to take as an excuse. But the reality wasn't this. But it's fine, you know?

“But seriously, because a player is late to eat, the time's 7.15 and he comes at 7.18, now he leaves the club? Come on.

 

 

“What I wrote (on Snapchat) was the truth. But the truth always takes the stairs and the lie takes the elevator.

Article continues below

“You have football that people see, and you have few things inside but they cannot talk about it. So I always keep it for me as a man and that's it.

“I never talk and I would not speak for the moment because it's not important. I really enjoy my time in Liverpool.

“Yeah, it was a really great moment for me in my career. And that's it. I told you, I'm a positive man. So I don't like to speak about the inside of football, you know?

“I will speak about it one day, of course. Of course one day I will speak. But not now, it is not the right moment.

“When I do my documentary of my career and of my life, all the truth will go out in that moment, just for fun.”

