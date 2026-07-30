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Rio Ngumoha names key change from Liverpool teammates ahead of 2026/27 season

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha.
Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rio Ngumoha looks ready to fight for a place in Liverpool's first team in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

The 17-year-old has been handed an increased role by new boss Andoni Iraola during the Reds preseason tour of the USA and he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Wrexham in New York.

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Ngumoha played a rotating role under Arne Slot in 2025/26, with the majority of his 29 appearances last season coming off the bench, with fans only seeing flashes of his game-changing talent.

He broke the club's record as Liverpool's youngest-ever goal scorer with a spectacular winner against Newcastle United back in August 2025 - and after making his senor England debut earlier this summer - he feels this summer has been a step forward.

"It has been good in preseason. All the lads are treating me like I’m a professional player. Obviously, I’m still young and learning, but all the players have been top. It has been good.

"From the end of last season, I just want to play and start as many games as I can. These games are a really good showcase to show the manager, because it’s a fresh start for everyone."

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