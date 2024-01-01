Richarlison hits training pitch at Tottenham

Richarlison is now training on the pitch at Tottenham.

During the international break, the Spurs striker has hit the training pitch as he recovers from his latest injury.

Richarlison has managed just two appearances so far this season.

Along with Richarlison, youngsters Tyrese Hall, Max Robson, Dante Cassanova and Damola Ajayi are also training under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Senior players Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence, Rodrigo Bentancur and Timo Werner are others to be spotted training at Hotspur Way during the international break.